Taco Bell is America’s favorite Mexican restaurant

IDAHO FALLS — Here in eastern Idaho we love our Mexican food, so it came as a shock to many of us at EastIdahoNews.com that America’s favorite Mexican restaurant is — wait for it — Taco Bell.

Yes, you read that right, Taco Bell is America’s number one Mexican restaurant according to The Harris Poll 2018 EquiTrend Study. The Harris Poll has tracked American public opinion since 1965.

The study surveyed over 77,000 consumers in the United States on more than 3,000 brands across over 300 categories. According to The Harris Poll, the study focuses on three factors; familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

In the restaurant category, not only did the study find Taco Bell is America’s favorite Mexican restaurant, it also found Five Guys Burgers & Fries is the favorite burger restaurant and Chick-fil-A is the favorite chicken restaurant.

In 2017, Moe’s Southwest Grill was named America’s favorite Mexican restaurant by The Harris Poll. Chipotle also frequently ranks high on the list.

