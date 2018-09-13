USPS hiring over 100 workers for holiday season

IDAHO FALLS — The United States Postal Service is hiring over 100 employees in Idaho for the upcoming holiday season.

The Postal Service is looking for 137 workers to fill positions in processing facilities and Post Offices in the Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls areas.

The hourly wages range from $14.00 to $17.19 with varying shifts and days off. The open positions include holiday clerk assistant, postal support employee and casual mail handler.

Most of the positions are seasonal, but officials say some long term positions may lead to permanent career opportunities.

The Postal Service is making a special invitation to former employees, letter carriers, clerks and motor vehicle operators who have retired within the last few years to come back and help.

“They have virtually no learning curve, and can hit the ground running as they make some extra cash during the holidays,” said USPS District Manager Michael Mirides. “(It’s) great for them, great for the Postal Service and great for our customers.”

If you interested in applying for a job, click here for more information.