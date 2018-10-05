Blackfoot man dies after being hit by car

BLACKFOOT — A man who tried to cross a highway on foot died Thursday night after being hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Alexander Jensen, 24, of Blackfoot, was crossing State Highway 39 near Snake River High School west of Blackfoot around 10 p.m. A Ford Fusion driven by a 25-year-old Aberdeen man hit Jensen, causing serious injuries, said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.

Jensen was rushed by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, where he died.

Rowland said no charges will be filed against the driver because investigators determined the incident to be accidental.