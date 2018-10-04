Crosswalk beacon activated at South Boulevard and 15th Street in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power will activate the HAWK (High-intensity Activated crossWalK Beacon) on South Boulevard and 15th Street on Thursday afternoon. The push button-activated traffic signal will provide on-demand positive traffic control to protect pedestrians crossing South Boulevard in front of Hawthorne Elementary.

“While there will be minimal, if any, impacts to traffic during activation this afternoon, we want motorists and pedestrians to be aware of the change in signalization at that intersection,” said city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Pedestrian safety is the primary focus of the HAWK beacon. The improvements will make crossing safer for pedestrians and bicyclists traveling through the area, particularly school children walking to and from the school. The HAWK beacon replaces an older style pedestrian signal at that intersection.

Since 2015, this is the fifth HAWK beacon the City of Idaho Falls has installed – three on Pancheri Drive, one at South Yellowstone and “B” Street, and now one on South Boulevard.