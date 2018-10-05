Two men sentenced to prison on federal gun and drug charges

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

BOISE – Anthony Allen Bernal, 28, of Nampa, was sentenced today to 76 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. A federal grand jury indicted Bernal on September 14, 2017.

According to court records, in June 2017, law enforcement was searching for Bernal due to a failure to appear warrant on an unrelated case from Canyon County. An officer observed Bernal in the passenger seat of a vehicle driving in Nampa. The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested Bernal. Inside, where Bernal had been seated, officers located a 9mm caliber pistol and a .45 caliber pistol. In Bernal’s pocket, officers located 12 grams of methamphetamine. Bernal has prior convictions for possession of a sawed-off shotgun and for aggravated assault.

Also, Isaac Alexander Carreno, 21, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced today to 84 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of hydrocodone, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. A federal grand jury indicted Carreno on October 11, 2017.

According to court records, law enforcement used a confidential informant to purchase drugs from Carreno and an associate on two occasions. During these controlled purchases, Carreno arranged the delivery of methamphetamine and directly sold hydrocodone. During one controlled purchase, Carreno also facilitated the sale of a firearm. Carreno was a member of the Sureño Mob Trece in Nampa.

These cases were investigated by the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Boise Police Department; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Caldwell Police Department; Nampa Police Department; Meridian Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; and Idaho Department of Probation and Parole.

These cases were prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth. For more information, visit treasurevalleypartners.org.