Woman charged after allegedly hitting officer in groin, spitting in his face

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A woman is facing one felony count of battery upon certain personnel after an incident at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Thursday.

Sarah Jean Walcher, 29, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail after Walcher’s grandparents called Idaho Falls Police and said she was “out of control” and having a mental breakdown.

Officers arrived and said Walcher had bloodshot eyes and “smelled of an alcoholic beverage.” Police believed she had been using marijuana and drinking alcohol.

After talking with Walcher, she agreed to go to EIRMC for an evaluation, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

“I began transporting Sarah and while en route, she began screaming and punching my cage in the back of my patrol car,” a police report says. “While walking into the E.R., Sarah began spitting and then turned and spit directly in my face.”

Walcher fell to floor and cut her chin, according to court documents, and she was then moved into an exam room.

Emergency room personnel began to treat Walcher’s cut and placed an oxygen mask over her mouth so she could not spit on anyone else, documents state.

While in the exam room, she reportedly hit the officer in the groin when he removed her handcuffs and stated she hoped “everyone in the room would die.”

“(The doctor) advised Walcher that he needed to sew up her chin. She became aggressive again and…kept saying, “You’re dead,” documents state. “One female nurse came in…and (Walcher) advised that she would kill her and wanted her dead. (The doctor) had to shield her mouth from allowing her to spit while she was being sewn up.”

Once Walcher was sewn up, she was taken to a police car to be transported to the Bonneville County Jail. On the way out of the E.R., she’s accused of kicking a wet floor sign “so violently that it smashed into the wall and sent the sign flying several feet.”

Walcher was charged Friday and released to Pretrial Services the same day. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.