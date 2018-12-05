5 people rushed to hospital following crash near Driggs

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Dec. 24, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on State Highway 33 near milepost 143, between Driggs and Victor.

Kaitlyn Boyle, 31, of Prescott, Arizona, was driving south on State Highway 33 near milepost 143 in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma pickup. Ryan Williams, 35, Renton, Washington, was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee north on State Highway 33 at the same location. The road was ice covered and Boyle lost control of her vehicle. Boyle’s pickup collided with Williams’ Jeep.

Boyle was the only occupant in her vehicle. Williams had three passengers in his vehicle. They were:

Tessa Grundler, 31, of Boise, Idaho.

Liam Grundler, 20, of Helena, Montana.

Christy Williams, 63, of Moscow, Idaho.

All five people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. They were all transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital. The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.