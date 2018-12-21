Charter commission investigating two east Idaho schools

“Although there is no statutory obligation for the Public Charter School Commission (PCSC) to provide details regarding the complaints that led the PCSC to ask for the documents,” Baysinger wrote in the Dec. 4 letter, “the PCSC has complied with your request.”

Ball did not respond to a request for comments.

Idaho Education News requested the Nov. 20 letter from Ball on Dec. 3. He said the letter was merely a “courtesy letter” and did not provide the document. Ed News also pointed out that Bingham Academy’s financials from July to November were not uploaded to the school’s website, as Idaho law requires. The school uploaded the documents the next day. Yesterday, Ed News requested all cancelled checks and bank statements from the school but has not heard back.

On Dec. 20, Ed News requested all documents sent to the PCSC from Ball. It’s unclear if BA board members complied with Bayinger’s Dec. 18 deadline for the documents, which was outlined in her Dec. 4 letter. As of Dec. 19, Baysinger said she had not received the documents.

It’s not the first time the PCSC has focused on one of Ball’s schools. In 2016, the state placed BCCLC and two other charters on financial notice after officials deemed the schools at risk of a midyear financial collapse.