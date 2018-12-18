Idaho Falls man arrested on burglary charges at Rexburg Walmart

REXBURG — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for two felonies after police say he attempted to steal about 40 items from the Rexburg Walmart.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says Kelton Jake Chapman, 28, traveled from Idaho Falls to Rexburg intending to use a tool to remove anti-theft sensors from products at the Walmart on Second East and steal them.

Police reports show Chapman showed up to the store without cash and took about 40 things from the electronics department. The items included Bluetooth speakers, drones and flashlights.

While he was trying to remove the anti-theft sensors, he was discovered by Walmart security, who alerted police, Turman said. Chapman was arrested for felony burglary and felony possession of burglary tools. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Chapman has previously been arrested for petty thefts, a variety of drug charges and domestic abuse.