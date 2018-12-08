Local law enforcement bring smiles and happiness during Shop with a Cop event

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — After 30 minutes of shopping at Target Saturday morning, 7-year-old Kambree had Christmas gifts for nearly every member of her family.

“Daddy’s got some tools and I got the boys some nerf guns and I got a present… but I don’t know what it is yet,” Kambree said as she pointed to all the gifts in her cart.

The cart was being pushed by her newest friend, Idaho Falls Police Department Officer Justin Hegstrom. The veteran officer carried an infectious grin on his face, as Kambree jumped around the cart, obviously thrilled to be out with the officer.

The pair were participating in the annual Shop with a Cop event in Bonneville County. Kambree was one of about 30 local kids, and Hegstrom was one of 35 officers who participated from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Iona Police Department, Idaho State Police and Idaho Probation and Parole.

7-year-old Kambree and IFPD Officer Justin Hegstrom | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

The annual event, which is similarly held in many other communities throughout eastern Idaho, allows children from needy families to eat breakfast with a police officer, participate in a police processional, and then go Christmas shopping for their families.

“We’re having a great time, telling jokes, playing with the radio, drove a little crazy and came here to have fun,” Hegstrom said. “Sometimes, children with what they see in TV, movies, and in the news, get an idea that police are to be feared or avoided … this gives the kids a good, positive experience with a police officer.”

Six-year-old Zayah got to hang out with IFPD Officer Tyson Hummer. During the police processional from breakfast at the Eagles Lodge to Target, Zayah got to talk with Santa Claus on the police radio.

“It’s a humbling experience to see how these kids are,” Hummer said. “They’ll think of others before themselves and it’s just such a special experience.”

6-year-old Zayah and IFPD Officer Tyson Hummer | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Seven-year-old Emry spent the morning with Idaho State Police Trooper Teresa Stephenson. She got presents for her parents, clothes for her siblings and even some new toys for her puppy. Emry said her favorite part of Shop with a Cop was the pancake breakfast and riding inside the police car.

This was Stephenson’s first time participating in Shop with a Cop and she said it was a blast.

“It’s super amazing seeing all the agencies come together and seeing the excitement on the kid’s faces,” she said. “It’s awesome to see the selflessness. They want to go out and get presents for their families and are not thinking about themselves. They are concerned about their pets, siblings and parents — it’s really a neat experience.”

7-year-old emry and ISP Trooper Teresa Stephenson | Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Aside from law enforcement, the Idaho Falls Civitan Club spent the morning helping at the event by wrapping presents.

“It’s so awesome because it gives a positive image to the kids that policemen are not bad and they are here to help us,” Civitan spokeswoman Sandy Boyle said. “And Shop with a Cop always brings smiles to the kids faces.”

Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff Office

Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff Office

Bryan Lovell, Bonneville County Sheriff Office