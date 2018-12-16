Lunch lady nearly collapses as she receives stunning gift from Secret Santa

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

DRIGGS — Cheryl Stewart is a colon cancer survivor who works at Teton High School in Driggs as a lunch lady. She also cleans the U.S. Forest Service building and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary building.

Cheryl makes rolls for all the funerals in the Teton Valley. She is the only person in her family working as her husband is recovering from prostate cancer and lupus. Cheryl works from sun up to sun down and every minute in-between.

Cheryl is using a car that she borrowed from her parents as the engine blew in her van. She is having surgery on her foot on Dec. 21, during the school winter break, as she can’t afford to miss any work.

Secret Santa sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves to Driggs with an incredible surprise that will change Cheryl’s life forever. Watch the video above to see what happened!