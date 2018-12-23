Man killed while changing tire on US 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — On Sunday, Dec. 23, at approximately 12:41 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatal crash on eastbound US 20 at milepost 318 near County Line Road.

Manuel Sanzon, 20, of Idaho Falls was stopped on the right shoulder of US 20 changing the left front tire on a 1997 Hyundai Tiburon. Kelsy Johnson, 26, of Rigby, was driving eastbound on US 20 in a 2017 Toyota Rav4.

Johnson struck both Sanzon and his passenger Israel Dewey, 18, of Idaho Falls, who were both outside of the vehicle. Sanzon succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Dewey was not transported.

Next of kin has been notified.

Eastbound US 20 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.