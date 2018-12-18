Mother of 13 surprised with Secret Santa gift while eating lunch at IHOP
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Secret Santa
Published at | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season.
Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.
IDAHO FALLS — Rachel Keppner is the mother of thirteen children. A few months ago, her husband was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was fortunate to come home just before the holidays and is slowly working to resume daily activities.
Rachel is a stay-at-home mom who who never complains and has a heart of gold.
The EastIdahoNews.com elves were able to track Rachel and her husband down while they were eating lunch at IHOP with some of their older children. Watch the video above to see the surprise!