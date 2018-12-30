Nampa woman struck by vehicle dies in crash

Share This

NAMPA – A Nampa woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in the early morning hours.

Idaho State Police report 39-year-old Jessica Justice was hit while taking the crosswalk at North Boulevard in Nampa. Thomas Canning hit her as she was crossing the street. He was driving a 2003 Jaguar S-Type.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The crash is still being investigated, but Justice died instantly. The northbound lanes were blocked for about two and a half hours.

Earlier Sunday, Idaho State Police say another crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 14.5 west of Caldwell blocked one lane of traffic. Traffic has since returned to normal.

With colder temperatures and winter driving conditions, ISP is urging you to take extra precautions to stay safe on the road. Slow down and avoid distractions while driving or crossing the street.