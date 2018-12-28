Netflix adding 79 titles, dropping 47 in January

IDAHO FALLS – We’re now into the end credits of 2018, and 2019 is buffering.

That’s right: A new year means new video titles to stream! Maybe your New Year’s resolution is to catch up on some of those movies you’ve been meaning to watch but haven’t gotten around to yet.

Luckily, Netflix will have you set up in the new year. The streaming platform will add 79 titles in January, with a full slate of movies both new and old, according to a news release from the company.

If you’ve never seen the “Indiana Jones” series, you’ll be able to see all four of the Harrison Ford classics starting Jan. 1. The first three are must-sees of the adventure genre — reviews for the 2008 series revival were much more mixed.

If you missed “The Incredibles 2” or “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in theaters this past summer, you’ll be able to catch those two titles on Netflix next month, as well.

Netflix will also drop 47 titles next month. Make sure to catch the animated classic “The Iron Giant” before it drops on New Year’s Day.

For fans of fantasy and sci-fi, catch “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 18, and don’t miss “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” before it leaves Jan. 19.

Here’s a look at the full list of things coming and going on Netflix in January:

Adding

Jan. 1

“A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

“Across the Universe”

“Babel”

“Black Hawk Down”

“City of God”

“COMEDIANS of the world” (Netflix Original)

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Godzilla”

“Happy Feet”

“Hell or High Water”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

“It Takes Two”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Jersey Boys”

“Mona Lisa Smile”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Pinky Malinky” (Netflix Original)

“Pulp Fiction”

“Swingers”

“Tears of the Sun”

“The Addams Family”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Departed”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Strangers”

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” (Netflix Original)

“Watchmen”

“xXx”

“XXX: State of the Union”

Jan. 2

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Jan. 4

“And Breathe Normally” (Netflix Original)

“Call My Agent!: Season 3″ (Netflix Original)

“El Potro: Unstoppable” (Netflix Original)

“Lionheart” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 9

“GODZILLA The Planet Eater” (Netflix Original)

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Jan. 10

“When Heroes Fly” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 11

“Friends from College: Season 2″ (Netflix Original)

“ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium” (Netflix Original)

“Sex Education” (Netflix Original)

“Solo” (Netflix Original)

“The Last Laugh” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 15

“Revenger” (Netflix Original)

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 16

“American Gangster”

Jan. 17

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Jan. 18

“Carmen Sandiego” (Netflix Original)

“Close” (Netflix Original)

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” (Netflix Original)

“GIRL” (Netflix Original)

“Grace and Frankie: Season 5″ (Netflix Original)

“IO” (Netflix Original)

“Soni” (Netflix Original)

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2, Part B” (Netflix Original)

“Trigger Warning with Killer Mike” (Netflix Original)

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5″ (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

“Justice” (Netflix Original)

Jan. 24

“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” (Netflix Original)

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

Jan. 25

“Animas” (Netflix Original)

“Black Earth Rising” (Netflix Original)

“Club de Cuervos: Season 4″ (Netflix Original)

“Kingdom” (Netflix Original)

“Medici: The Magnificent” (Netflix Original)

“Polar” (Netflix Original)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4, Part 2″ (Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

“Z Nation: Season 5”

Jan. 29

“Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All” (Netflix Original)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

Jan. 30

“The Incredibles 2”

“Coming Soon”

“Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2″ (Netflix Original)

Dropping

Jan. 1

“Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

“Catwoman”

“Face/Off”

“Finding Neverland”

“Friday Night Lights”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Am Ali”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“Into the Wild”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year”

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Love Actually”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Marie Antoinette”

“Meet the Fockers”

“Meet the Parents”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“Monsters vs. Aliens”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Rent”

“Sharknado”

“Sharknado 2: The Second One”

“Sharknado 3”

“Sharknado 5”

“Sharknado: The 4th Awakens”

“The 6th Day”

“The Godfather”

“The Godfather: Part II”

“The Godfather: Part III”

“The Green Mile”

“The Iron Giant”

“The Princess Diaries”

“The Queen of the Damned”

“The Reaping”

“The Shining”

Jan. 4

“Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World”

Jan. 13

“It Follows”

Jan. 14

“Armageddon”

Jan. 18

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Jan. 19

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.