Newsmakers: Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter looks back at his time leading Idaho

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Otter was elected Governor of Idaho in 2006. He previously served three terms in Congress representing Idaho’s 1st District from 2001 through 2006. He is a father of four children and grandfather of seven. He is married to the former Lori Easley of Kimberly.

During their conversation, Otter recalls some of the best and worst moments of being governor, what he’s learned, what he hopes his legacy is and what he plans to do in the future.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.