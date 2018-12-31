Over 12,000 without power in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Over 12,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are waking up in the dark Monday morning due to power outages.

Crews are working to restore electricity to folks in Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton Counties. As of 7:15 a.m., 56 outages have been reported affecting 12,682 customers.

The outages are due to weather, according to a statement on the Rocky Mountain Power website. Officials hope to have power restored within hours.

Idaho Falls Power tweeted that due to the wind, Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power have transmission lines that are slapping together. This is causing flickering power on the westside of Idaho Falls.

Thousands of eastern Idahoans have been experiencing power outages since Sunday morning.

Click here for the latest information from Rocky Mountain Power and stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.