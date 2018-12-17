Police identify woman found dead in Idaho Falls home

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Irving Street in Idaho Falls for a welfare check. The officers attempted contact with the person of the house and discovered the resident was inside deceased.

Idaho Falls Police detectives were called to the location to assist with the investigation. The deceased was transported to Boise for a forensic autopsy.

Detectives are awaiting the final results of the autopsy, including toxicology, and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, the Idaho Falls Police Department is not looking for other people involved and there is not threat to the public.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Gina Singer.