Rexburg winter parking ordinance goes into effect on Saturday

REXBURG — Any cars parked overnight on city streets in Rexburg may be cited or towed starting Saturday as park of the city’s snow removal parking ordinance.

Rexburg Ordinance 1030 prohibits overnight parking on all streets and alleys within city limits from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Dec. 15 through March 1. The purpose of the ordinance is to allow crews to safely clear snow from the lanes of travel during the night.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman says the department has been leaving pink fliers of the ordinance on vehicles for the past several weeks in the hopes of having to write less citations and tow fewer vehicles.

This ordinance applies to those with and without city parking permits in Rexburg.