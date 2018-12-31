Snow event declared in Idaho Falls, parking restrictions now in place

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches, which qualifies as a snow event, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures.

With the exception of downtown, parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions are lifted.

“Crews made a lot of progress clearing the majority of priority 1 and 2 streets, as well as downtown over the past couple of days. They are now ready to move into neighborhoods,” states Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon. “If you know someone who recently moved to Idaho Falls and may not be aware of parking restrictions during snow removal activities, please reach out to them. We are also asking for help informing people who may not subscribe to the various city or local media alerts,” adds Hammon.

A snow event is any occurrence in which more than two inches (2”) of snow accumulates on the roadway as measured by the Idaho Transportation Department’s I-15 Idaho Falls Weather Station. The weather station is located near the junction of I-15 and US-20.

Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

Any vehicles parked on streets within Idaho Falls after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

There are no downtown parking restrictions with this snow event. Crews were able to finish all of downtown snow removal last night.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Tuesday, Jan. 1)

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Wednesday, Jan. 2)

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B (majority of the city) include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

PRIORITY PLOWING

Priority 1, 2 and 3 streets dictate the order in which the streets are plowed:

Priority 1: Higher use arterial streets such as 17th Street, Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road.

Priority 2: Minor collector streets, including streets serving emergency response facilities and schools.

Priority 3: All streets not designated as priority 1 or 2.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND MAPS

A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE. Community members are encouraged to review the web page and/or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490 for questions.