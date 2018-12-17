WATCH: Rexburg Children’s Choir releases music video featuring beautiful Christmas carol

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir released its first Christmas music video Monday and its guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

The arrangement of Silent Night was done by Kamie Bolen and features Elliana Howard on the harp. Ben Watson directs the 170 singers from the historic Rexburg Tabernacle.

This is the second music video produced by the choir, which was founded by Watson less than a year ago.

“We believe in leveraging the power of digital media so these children can share goodness beyond the walls of the Rexburg Tabernacle,” Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Music videos are one way the choir is able to touch the hearts of people all over the world.”

The choir recently performed with Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four to a sold out crowd. They’re taking a break for the holidays but will be back practicing and performing in the new year.