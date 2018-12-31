Woman accused of stealing silver coins worth thousands of dollars

IDAHO FALLS — A woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of silver coins from her boyfriend.

In October, police began investigating the theft of 105 silver dollar coins worth about $5,000. The coins were kept in two separate boxes. When the victim checked on his collection, all but one of the coins were missing.

According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend invited another man to stay in the victim’s home. The victim believed that other man stole the coins.

When investigators questioned whether the girlfriend, Victoria Fresh, 54, could have taken the money, he said it was possible.

The victim said Fresh had a drug addiction, which led him to believe she could have stolen the coins.

Since the investigation began, authorities have not been able to contact the man Fresh invited to live in the home. However, Fresh was arrested on Nov. 11, according to documents. She is facing one count of felony grand theft and one count of felony burglary.

Fresh told investigators she stole the coins to pay the electricity bill. She said she sold eight of the coins for around $800 and said she could have sold more but couldn’t remember because she was on drugs at the time.

Fresh allegedly told investigators the other man also stole some of the coins.

Investigators were able to confirm some coins were sold to a local coin store, but the rest of the collection has yet to be found.

Fresh is scheduled for arraignment in district court Wednesday.