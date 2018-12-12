Yellowstone’s winter season starts Dec. 15

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — At 8 a.m. Saturday, December 15, select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public for motorized oversnow travel.

Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the West and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also participate in the non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

Travel between the North Entrance and Swan Lake Flat will be limited to commercially-guided snowcoaches. This section will remain closed to visitor snowmobile use until more snow accumulates on the road. Plan accordingly and stay informed.

Travel from the park’s East Entrance over Sylvan Pass is scheduled to begin Friday, Dec. 22, depending on weather.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to wheeled vehicle travel all year.

Are you planning a winter trip to the park? Weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. Please come prepared. Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.

Lodging and services are limited during winter. The following list highlights what winter visitor services are available and when they will open:

Old Faithful

December 15 – Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Geyser Grill, and Bear Den Gift Shop and Ski Shop

December 16 – Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins and Obsidian Dining Room

Mammoth Hot Springs

December 16 – Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barrista/Bar, Mammoth Hotel Buffet, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop

Open Year-Round – Albright Visitor Center, Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, and post office

Service Stations

Open year-round, 24-hour gasoline pumps are available at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village, and Old Faithful

Additionally, warming huts at Canyon, Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful, and West Thumb provide shelter. Some huts are staffed during business hours. Food, restrooms, and water are available at some huts. All warming huts, except Mammoth Hot Springs, will open on Dec. 15. Mammoth Hot Springs will open on Dec. 16.

In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as ranger-led programs, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing.