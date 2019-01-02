2 east Idaho school districts cancel classes Monday

Two east Idaho school district have canceled classes Monday due to severe weather conditions.

West Jefferson School District 253 is closed due to blowing and drifting snow, according to a message sent to EastIdahoNews.com from Superintendent Dwight Richins.

Students and teachers do not need to report for classes. The School Board work meeting will still be held as scheduled at 9 a.m.

Clark County School District 161 in Dubois is also closed due to a combination of expected new snow and strong winds.

The National Weather Service is urging all drivers to be careful on the road. A winter weather advisory is in effect until Monday afternoon. Strong winds may cause difficult traveling conditions across most of eastern Idaho Sunday night and Monday.

ITD’s website indicates state Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is still closed. ID 32 is also closed between the Teton/Fremont County Line eight miles north of Tetonia and State Highway 47 near Ashton.

