Man sentenced for high speed chase after attempted kidnapping

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man who was involved in an attempted kidnapping and led Idaho Falls Police on a high-speed chase in September was sentenced to prison last week.

Tyler Neil Garcia, 24, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison with $3,000 in fines by District Judge Bruce Pickett. Garcia will have to serve at least three years, with the 12 years being indeterminate.

Police reports show on Sept. 4, police received a call from a man who said two men pulled up to him with the passenger side window rolled down. The man in the passenger seat pointed a black handgun at him and said: “Get in the car or we’re going to f—— kill you,” according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The victim told police a group of people left a nearby apartment building, and he was able to flee and duck away into the crowd while the two men fled in a white Chevy Malibu. The two men were later identified as Garcia and Rodney Maddux.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded and identified the vehicle. Garcia sped off, resulting in a police pursuit reaching speeds of more than 80 miles per hour through residential neighborhoods. Officers then performed a maneuver that spun Garcia’s car 180 degrees. Officers blocked the vehicle when Garcia attempted to flee again, ramming his car into the patrol vehicles.

RELATED: High-speed chase that began with attempted kidnapping ends in possible drug overdose

Once the car was immobilized, Garcia and Maddux allegedly refused to obey commands, which required officers to break the passenger side window to remove them from the car.

According to court documents, after Garcia was placed in handcuffs, he began to convulse, and an ambulance was called. The statement of probable cause indicates officers believe Garcia may have swallowed a controlled substance prior to being removed from the car in an attempt to avoid drug charges.

RELATED: 2 convicted felons arrested on multiple charges following police pursuit

Garcia pleaded guilty in November 2018 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing from a police officer and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As a part of the plea deal the enhancement charge of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony was dismissed.

Maddux originally plead not guilty to the charges, however, Tuesday he had a change of plea hearing before District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. EastIdahoNews.com will have a followup on Maddux’s case Wednesday.