Multiple school districts cancel classes; 4 highways closed

DRIGGS — The following school districts have canceled classes Monday, Jan. 7 due to blowing and drifting snow or other severe weather conditions.

Madison School District 321

Fremont School District 215

Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322

Teton School District 401

Grace School District 148

North Gem School District 149

West Jefferson School District 253

Ririe School District 252

Clark County School District 161

Marsh Valley School District 21

Soda Springs Joint School District 150

Onieda School District 351

Butte County School District 111

Roberts Elementary School in Jefferson School District 251 is closed. All other schools in Jefferson School District 251 will remain open.

A school board work meeting will still be held as scheduled at 9 a.m. in West Jefferson School District 253. Additionally, a school board meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will still happen today at the district office on 455 N. Main Street in Driggs.

Weather Report:

Snow and strong wind will stay in eastern Idaho for most of the day. A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. in the following counties: Clark, Fremont, Teton, western Bonneville, western Bingham, Bannock, Franklin, Oneida, Caribou and Power.

These areas will see between 2 to 5 inches of snow with localized amounts up to 10 inches. High speeds of between 40 mph to 50 mph are also expected, which is causing blowing and drifting snow. Especially at higher elevations.

A lesser winter weather advisory is in effect for everyone else including: Bingham, Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, Lemhi and Butte counties. One to 2 inches of snow is expected with gusting winds between 35 mph and 55 mph depending on the area. This advisory expires at 11 a.m. Monday.

Click here for the latest weather report.

Highway Closures:

The following highways are closed due to blowing and drifting snow:

Idaho High 33 between Newdale to Tetonia.

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 38 between Holbrook and Malad City

Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River

Difficult and snow conditions are noted on nearly every highways system in eastern Idaho this morning due to blowing and drifting snow or ice on roadways. Drivers should use caution on the roads.

For the latest on road conditions visit 511 Idaho.