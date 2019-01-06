Russ Fulcher (R) sworn in as U.S. Congressman for Idaho

BOISE — Surrounded by Governor Little, Senator Risch, and many others, newly-elected Republican congressman Russ Fulcher was officially sworn in this morning at the Boise Centre.

Fulcher, a former state lawmaker and real estate broker from meridian, replaces Raul Labrador in the U.S. House of Representatives.

KIVI asked him his thoughts on working with the newly-elected house speaker Nancy Pelosi in a now Democrat-controlled House.

“There’s no question that we’re going to have a lot of differences in how we look at the world, how we look at policy. But she’s the Speaker of the House. And so, if you’re going to function within that body, you need to at least have a relationship, so I’m working on that now,” said Congressman Fulcher.

He says his many recent visits to D.C. have made him feel “briefed on the specifics going on.” He says he feels President Trump is correct in his move to shutdown the government for border wall funding.

“There’ll be progress on it– it just won’t be easy and it won’t be quick. I do support the need to try to do what we’ve got to do to enhance that security.”

He says he chose to be sworn-in in Idaho rather than Washington D.C. because he says he wanted to do it in front of the people for whom he is most accountable.

