Two arrested following robbery, assault at convenience store

BLACKFOOT — Two people have been arrested for their alleged role in a robbery of the Short Stop convenience store on Jan. 1.

Police reports show the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on South Broadway in Blackfoot. Olivia Yokoyama, 26, of Fort Hall, and Samir B. Afraid of Bear, entered the store with the intent to rob it, Blackfoot Police Capt. Scott Gay told EastIdahoNews.com.

During the incident, Afraid of Bear is said to have assaulted the store clerk with his fists, causing a concussion.

No money or merchandise was stolen, but police say the man and woman destroyed merchandise before ultimately running away.

Afraid of Bear was arrested on Jan. 2, south of Blackfoot. Yokoyama was arrested on Jan. 3.

Following their arrests, detectives were able to link the pair to at least three other local business burglaries between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, in the Blackfoot area.

Yokoyama has been charged with three counts of felony burglary, principal to a robbery and principal to an aggravated battery. She is in Bingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Afraid of Bear was charged with two counts of felony burglary, robbery and aggravated battery. He is in the Bingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators say others may have been involved in several of the recent burglaries. Anyone with information about these crimes should contact Detective Wes Wheatley at (208) 782-3085.