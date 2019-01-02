Wanted man spotted at Ammon Walmart, tased after foot pursuit

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — On Jan. 1, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Ammon Division responded to Walmart to a report of a wanted subject who was in the store. An off-duty Bonneville County Deputy spotted 31-year-old Cody R. Nelson of Idaho Falls inside the store and notified on duty units.

Nelson was wanted for two separate felony warrants and had fled from deputies on Dec. 23. In that incident, a deputy came in contact with Nelson, his wife and their children attempting to tow an abandoned vehicle on Curlew Drive in Ammon. As the deputy was attempting to arrest Nelson on his outstanding warrants, he fled in a vehicle with his young children inside. The deputy pursued a short distance but discontinued because of the high speeds dangerous driving behavior exhibited by Nelson.

After being notified that Nelson was inside the Walmart, deputies set a perimeter outside the store. Nelson was spotted by a deputy exiting the auto repair entrance and he immediately fled on foot towards a nearby apartment complex. Deputies caught up to Nelson and after giving commands and warnings to stop, a Taser was deployed and they were able to take Nelson into custody. During this time Nelson was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

After being checked by medical personnel, Nelson was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a felony probation violation and a felony warrant for fish and game violations, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing arrest. Deputies previously submitted a request for charges stemming from the Dec. 23 incident and they are pending at this time.