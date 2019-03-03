3 taken to hospital after trailer comes off truck, crosses into oncoming traffic on US 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On March 28, at 8:22 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash eastbound on US 20 at milepost 318, near the County Line Road exit.

Drew Weathermon, 20, of Ammon, was traveling westbound on US 20 in a 2001 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck pulling a trailer. The trailer detached from the GMC, went through the median and into the eastbound lanes. Jacob Amrein, 28, of Blackfoot, was traveling eastbound on US 20 in 2005 GMC Yukon pulling a flatbed utility trailer and was stuck by Weathermon’s trailer. Amrein’s vehicle rolled onto its side.

Amrien’s passengers, Brett Stocking, 54, of Blackfoot, and Danielle Beebe, 25 of Blackfoot, and a juvenile, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Weathermon was not injured. Amrien and Beebe were not wearing seatbelts.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for two hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County QRU, Idaho Falls Fire and Ambulance, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby Police and Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office.

Courtesy photo