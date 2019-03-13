Biz Buzz: She worked on people’s smiles for years and now she wants to make you smile with Angie’s Queen Bean

She was forced to quit her job as a dental hygienist and now she’s starting a new coffee truck business

Photo courtesy Angie English

IDAHO FALLS – When Angie English quit her job as a dental hygienist in November, the thought of starting her own business was not even a thought in her mind.

If you’ve followed her on Facebook the last several months, you know she’s been busy preparing to open Angie’s Queen Bean Coffee, a truck delivery business that makes fresh coffee, cold brews, espressos, smoothies, blended frappes, Italian soda, hot chocolate, along with baked goods and other snacks.

After months of talking with local businesses, English tells EastIdahoNews.com her 20-foot by 8-foot U-Haul style truck, which comes with all the equipment necessary to make fresh snacks, will be ready to begin making deliveries next week.

“I’ve been blown away by the response. Everyone I’ve talked to has just been so excited about (the business), and I’m excited, too,” English says. “The truck has been three months in the making. The guy who (custom-designed) the truck is driving it to me from California next week and I’ll be starting my routes Friday morning (March 22).”

She’ll be unveiling the truck’s new wrap next week as well.

The coffee truck concept is a new idea for eastern Idaho. English describes it as “an ice cream truck for adults.”

Prior to opening the business, English worked as a dental hygienist in Victor for 14 years. Three days a week, she commuted 75 miles from Idaho Falls to her job at Grand Teton Dental Care.

“I loved my job, LOVED it,” English says. “It was a great job, but my hands just gave out on me.”

English had several surgeries for tendon issues in her hands, causing Trigger Finger, a condition that causes your fingers to get stuck in a bent position. She also has arthritis, which made using her hands painful. Doctors said her condition would only worsen if she continued and she decided to make a change.

Shortly thereafter, she went to Twin Falls to attend her uncle’s funeral. She caught up with her cousin and learned she had a coffee truck.

“I was like, ‘What is that?’ I had never heard of anything like it. She said, ‘Just come ride with me and I will show you what it is,'” says English.

After riding with her cousin, English was impressed with what she saw.

“(Customers) just freak out when she gets there. They’re so happy, and there’s just so much joy in this business,” English says.

Angie’s Queen Bean Coffee primarily caters to businesses. English has spoken with many business owners in the last several months and already has 44 customers.

“I’ve got to hire someone to help me already, and I haven’t even poured one cup of coffee,” she says.

English says her mornings are already booked up and would like to see more afternoon customers. As the business gets up and running, she’d also like to cater for birthdays, weddings or community events.

While she is grateful for all the support, English says the best thing about starting this venture is the way it has brought her closer to family and friends.

“I know I’m not doing it alone. I’ve had so many people partner with me, be excited for me, encourage me, and pray for me. It’s been fun,” says English.

Visit Angie’s Queen Bean Coffee on Facebook or Instagram to learn more. If you’d like to become a customer, call (208) 360-3766 or email queenbeancoffeeco@gmail.com.

Pocatello has a new app for residents

POCATELLO – Residents of Pocatello have a new way to get in touch with city government. Several weeks ago, the city released its new mobile app, “Pocatello Connect.” The app features a streamlined service request process, allowing residents who see a concern to immediately report the issue to the City. Residents are also able to upload a picture or video with the request. Beyond just service requests, the app also allows people to register for Parks and Recreation Department programs, apply for city jobs, receive notifications, and more. If you use an iPhone, click here to download the app. If you’re an android user, click here.

Edward Jones Financial Adviser Mike Silver moving office to Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS – Snake River Landing is pleased to welcome Edward Jones financial adviser Mike Silver as he opens a new office at 901 Pier View Drive in Idaho Falls. The new office will open for business this summer. The mixed-use community is now home to more than 30 businesses. Edward Jones’ hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. More information can be found by clicking here.

Hundreds of Family Dollar stores to close this year, unclear whether Idaho is impacted

REXBURG – Last week we reported Family Dollar will close 390 stores this year. We reached out to see if any Idaho locations are being affected. They are not releasing specific stores that are being impacted at this time, but did say the 2019 Family Dollar real estate initiatives include 1,000 store renovations, 200 re-banners (Family Dollar stores to Dollar Tree). In addition to the closure, they also plan to open 350 new Dollar Tree and 200 new Family Dollar stores. Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar in 2015 for $8.5 billion.

If your “dream job” comes looking for you, be wary

Stock image

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

Flexible hours, making your own schedule and working from home for a nice salary. This is a highly sought after situation for many people. Some people may never find this, but if your “dream job” comes looking for you, be wary. It could turn into a nightmare costing you tens of thousands of dollars.

Employment scams wreaked havoc across Idaho and were ranked as the No. 1 riskiest scam in 2018, according to the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Risk Index Report. The report used data from the BBB Scam Tracker and calculated three factors to determine the highest risks. Those factors are exposure, susceptibility and monetary loss. Based on that criteria, employment scams rose to the top of the list.

Scammers target people looking for work on popular job search sites. The fake hiring process moves fast, often offering a position without having an interview. Once hired, the company charges upfront costs for training, products or materials to get you started. Often, scammers ask for personal and banking information to run a credit check and setup direct deposit for reimbursement and payroll.

These cons can be very convincing, likely using the name of a real business or government agency. Amazon was in the news a lot in 2018 with its high-profile search for a second headquarters. It was also the sixth most impersonated organization mentioned in BBB Scam Tracker reports.

Tips to avoid this scam:

Be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. Positions that don’t require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Check the company’s real website and job page to see if the position is posted there. Look online; if the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it’s likely a scam. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but, beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring.

Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.

