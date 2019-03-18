Burglar breaks through wall, takes $5K from cell phone store

IDAHO FALLS — Managers at a local cell phone store say $5,000 is missing after a break-in Monday morning.

Idaho Falls Police are investigating a burglary at the Cricket Wireless store at 421 South Utah Avenue. The incident happened around 9 a.m., about an hour before the store opened to customers.

Store manager Enrique Banos says he was in the store when the alarm went off. While Banos was on a conference call, the burglar knocked a hole into the wall of the store’s back room through a vacant building space next door, Banos says.

Cricket Wireless on Utah Avenue. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I noticed that the safe was on the floor, and there was some drywall on the floor. That’s when I realized that there was a hole in the wall from the other side underneath my desk,” Banos says.

He says police had already been alerted to suspicious activity in the area and were nearby.

Surveillance footage of the burglar.

The store had two safes, one small and one large, both containing $2,500. The burglar was able to break into the small safe and retrieve the cash inside, and then hauled the large safe off through the back door, Banos says.

He says police were given video footage from the nearby Jamba Juice and the Sprint store as well. See the video above to see some of the footage.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements says police have a suspect. EastIdahoNews.com will update as we receive more information.