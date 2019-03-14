Crews battle structure fire in St. Anthony

Share This

ST. ANTHONY — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in St. Anthony.

Officials at the South Fremont Fire District received a call just after 5:15 p.m. and deployed three engines to the fire.

Courtesy photo

Madison County Fire Department Chief Corey Child told EastIdahoNews.com the fire is located on 2045 East 100 North in St. Anthony. He says South Fremont requested one Madison engine for assistance.

Crews are working to determine the cause and if anyone was injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will keep you updated as we receive more information.