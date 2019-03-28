Car flips on Highway 20 near County Line Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a vehicle that flipped on its side on US Highway 20 near County Line Road.

Northbound traffic is crawling as emergency responders evaluate the situation. It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Witnesses say it appeared an SUV or truck was towing a flat deck trailer that came off its hitch and caused the vehicle to roll on the driver side. At least one person appeared injured, according to witnesses, but he and the other passengers in the vehicle were walking around.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and drivers are asked to avoid this particular section of the highway if possible.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.