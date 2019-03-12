Election results for school district bonds, and levies

Here are the March 12, 2019 results for the school bond, supplemental levy, and plant facility levy elections in eastern Idaho.

1. Aberdeen School District 58:

This plant facilities levy is up for renewal– $275,000 per year for five years, ($1.375 million total). This levy is a renewal that will be covering maintenance staff salaries and replacing an intercom and bell system in the elementary school.

RESULT: PENDING

2. American Falls School District 381:

This is a supplemental levy of $2.75 million per year for two years ($5.5 million total). The levy will be used to start a dual immersion program and all-day kindergarten. It will be used to eliminate student fees and help students with free school supplies. This new levy will is lower than the levy it’s replacing which was the $2.5 million per year levy.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 308

Against: 211

3. Bear Lake County School District 33:

A $48.9 million bond issue is on the ballot to replace 81-year-old Bear Lake Middle School. The district also wanted to add an auditorium and upgrade classrooms at Bear Lake High School and replace a 92-year-old section of Georgetown Elementary School.

RESULT: FAILED

For: 346

Against: 1,592

4. Blackfoot School District 55:

This supplemental levy is for two years– $2.275 million each ($4.55 million total). This is an increase from the $2.15 million per year levy ($4.3 million total) that was approved in 2017.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 928

Against: 282

5. Butte County School District 111:

This district has both a supplemental and a plant facilities levies. The supplemental levy would be $160,000 per year for two years ($320,000 total). This levy has been in place since 2011; Then there is the two-year plant facilities levy– $101,500 per year for two years or $203,000. Butte County has collected a $65,000 plant facilities levy this year.

RESULT: PASSED

Supplemental Levy

For: 175

Against: 28

RESULT: PASSED

Plant Facilities Levy

For: 175

Against: 26

6. Clark County School District 161:

This is a $250,000 ($500,000) supplemental levy per year for two years. It’s been in place since 2015.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 116

Against: 26

7. Challis School District 181:

This is a two-year supplemental levy– $400,000 per year for two years, or $800,000. An identical levy has been shown since 2013.

RESULT: PENDING

8. Fremont County Joint School District 215:

This is a $1.5 million supplemental levy per year for two years, or $3 million. The district has been collecting an identical levy since 2013.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 690

Against: 203

9. Grace School District 148:

This district has a plant facilities levy for $150,000 for one year. The district’s supplemental levy was for $150,000 per year for two years ($300,000).

RESULT: PASSED



Supplemental Levy

For: 107

Against: 83

RESULT: PASSED

Plant Facilities Levy

For: 111

Against: 79

10. Idaho Falls School District 91:

This is a two-year supplemental levy. The district will collect $6.9 million per year for two years ($13.8 million total). This renewed levy would be used to keep the district competitive in order to retain and hire teachers according to Superintendent George Boland. An identical levy has been shown since 2003.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 1,729

Against: 518

11. Oneida School District 351:

$14.85 million bond issue. The current elementary school is reaching 70 years old. The bond would cover the costs of demolishing the old school and putting up a replacement.

RESULT: PENDING

12. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25:

This is a $9.25 million levy per year for two years totaling to $18.5 million. Pocatello-Chubbuck has collected an identical levy since 2015. The money has been used for personnel and employee insurance to utilities and supplies. The levy is 12 percent of the district’s budget.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 2,307

Against: 802

13. Ririe School District 252:

This two-year supplemental levy would collect $290,000 per year totaling to $580,000. The school district says it would use the money for existing programs, boost classified salaries, and build up its financial reserve. A smaller $220,000 per year levy was approved in 2017.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 140

Against: 61

14. Snake River School District 52:

This is a two-year supplemental levy– $750,000 per year for two years, or $1.5 million total. Voters approved an identical levy in 2017.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 419

Against: 181

15. Soda Springs Joint School District 150:

This is a one-year, $728,000 supplemental levy. Voters approved an identical levy in 2018.

RESULT: PASSED

For: 182

Against: 93

16. West Side School District 202:

Five-year, $200,000 plant facilities levy; one-year, $90,000 supplemental levy. Both proposals are levy renewals.

RESULT: PENDING