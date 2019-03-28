Federal investigation prompts closure of West Yellowstone street

The following is taken from a news release from the Gallatin County, Montana, Sheriff’s Office.

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the West Yellowstone Police Department, in furtherance of a federal investigation, are conducting an enforcement operation in the 500 block of Firehole Avenue in West Yellowstone.

To ensure the safety of the public and law enforcement officials, the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad, the Bozeman Fire Regional Hazmat Team, Hebgen Basin Fire District, the 83rd Civil Support Team, and Gallatin County Emergency Management are on site. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is also providing a support vehicle.

There is no threat to the public. Firehole Avenue is currently closed between Geyser Street and Hayden Street to facilitate parking for investigating agencies.

As this is an open and ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.