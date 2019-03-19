Former BYU-Idaho student sentenced on drug charge

REXBURG — A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student charged with felony drug possession was placed on probation Monday.

Dallin Elliott, 20, was placed on three years felony probation by District Judge Jon Shindurling after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana greater than three ounces. Shindurling withheld judgment meaning if Elliott is successful while on probation, the charges will be removed from his record.

Elliot was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphilia in December after the Rexburg Police Department found cocaine, marijuana in multiple forms, 80 vape cartages containing THC, prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars in cash, laptops, phones, packaging and other drug-related material in Elliot’s apartment.

Elliot’s roommate, 21-year-old Trey Hill, was also arrested on four felony drug charges in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court proceedings are still underway for Hill.

As part of a plea agreement made on Feb. 4, Madison County Prosecutors amended Elliott’s charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute to felony possession of marijuana. They also dismissed the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.

During the sentencing, Sean Bartholick, Elliott’s defense attorney, said his client is a young man who got caught up in poor choices with a friend. He said the six days Elliot spent in jail was a wake-up call for him to change.

Both Madison County Prosecutors and Bartholick suggested Elliott be placed on probation with a suspended prison sentence; however, Shindurling said he wants Elliott to go through probation to get the felony off his record. He said if Elliott can adhere to the conditions of probation, he will be a lot better off in life.

“I have gained a much deeper appreciation for the law,” said Elliott at his sentencing.

Elliott will be required to pay a $500 fine and complete 100 hours of community service. If approved, Elliott will be able to complete his probation at his home in Missouri or in California where he wants to attend school.

“Go and do well,” Shindurling said as Elliot left the courtroom.