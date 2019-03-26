Life Lessons: Connie Christiansen shares the key for being financially stable with you retire (and what she wants to be remembered for)

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Connie Christiansen learned long ago about the importance of staying out of debt. She says if you pay ten percent to your church, ten percent to retirement and ten percent to an emergency fund, you’ll retire with money and be stable.

She says she’s been able to get through hard times by relying on family and prayer. And when asked what she wants to be remembered for, her answer was simple: that I was a good grandma.

Watch the video above for our entire conversation with Connie.

