Life Lessons: Linus Boehmer on why helping others is most important

With the fast-paced urgency of life, EastIdahoNews.com is slowing down for a moment to bring you some words of advice from the wisest among us. Every Tuesday, we’ll be posting a “Life Lesson” from a resident of the Lincoln Court Retirement Community.

Linus Boehmer has learned many life lessons over the years. Most importantly he says working hard, being nice, having patience and helping others are what matters.

Watch the video above to see the wise advice Linus wants to share.

