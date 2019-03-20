Man dies, girl crawls out of car moments before it bursts into flames

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On March 16, at approximately 7:02 a.m., a fatal crash occurred on US 12 at milepost 58, 7 miles west of Kamiah. A gold 2006 Jeep Cherokee driven by Douglas Hurlburt, 69, of Cottonwood was traveling westbound on US 12 toward Lewiston when due to an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle impacted the rock wall, flipped end over end several times before coming to rest on its roof. The female juvenile passenger crawled out of the vehicle under her own power.

A passerby removed Mr. Hurlburt from his seatbelt and pulled him away as the vehicle caught fire. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

CPR was attempted on Mr. Hurlburt but was unsuccessful. The female juvenile was transported by ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released to her mother.

Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.