MOD Pizza’s new location served 1,000 to 1,500 pizzas over opening weekend

POCATELLO — Pocatello officially has a new pizza restaurant. MOD Pizza had a soft opening Friday and Saturday, and officially opened Sunday.

According to MOD representatives, the fast-casual, build-your-own pizza and salad restaurant made 1,000 to 1,500 pizzas over the weekend. MOD’s woodstone fire deck oven allows pizzas to be made in two and a half to three minutes.

MOD is in 26 states in the U.S. and 10 in United Kingdom. The Pocatello location is MOD’s third in Idaho – the other two being in Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston. A fourth location will open in Twin Falls in the next few weeks.

“Every time we go into a new community, especially the smaller ones, and they’re craving new food options, we really have a lot of customers come through,” says Justin Cole, MOD Pizza’s Regional Training Leader for Oregon and Utah.

MOD Pizza is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s located at 4050 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello.