Police looking for these suspects after homes, construction sites are burglarized

Share This

The following is a news release, photos and video from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries at homes and construction sites on the South end of Idaho Falls. One suspect is currently in custody, and a large number of stolen items have been recovered.

IFPD is requesting the public’s assistance to identify other individuals involved, including possible suspects as well as victims. Video surveillance from one residence shows two individuals entering a garage and then leaving with stolen property.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the individuals portrayed in the photos or video is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or may anonymously report through Crime Stoppers at (208)522-1983 or www.ifcrime.org.

Detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Department executed a search warrant on Monday afternoon and were able to recover a large amount of stolen property including various construction tools and equipment. IFPD is working to identify owners of recovered property as quickly as possible.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of this crime, who has not already filed a police report, is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.