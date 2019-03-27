U.S. Highway 20 is getting a new name

Share This

BOISE — The section of U.S. Highway 20 that runs through Idaho is getting a new name.

Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law naming the Idaho portion of the highway to The Idaho Medal of Honor Highway.

“The Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious award the United States can bestow on a service member who has distinguished themselves by acts of valor,” U.S. legislators Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. James Risch, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher said in a joint letter supporting the bill.

Signs bearing the new name will go up at both ends and intermittently throughout the Idaho portion of the highway beginning near Parma and ending at the Targhee Pass.

“Designating the Idaho portion of U.S. 20 as the ‘Idaho Medal of Honor Highway’ would provide a lasting tribute to all Medal of Honor recipients, but particularly those from Idaho,” the letter says.

The bill allows the Idaho Transportation Department a maximum of $30,000 to spend on the signage.

Highway 20 stretches across the country from Newport, Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts.