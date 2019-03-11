Viral video featuring Rexburg police shows up in ‘Simpsons’ promo

REXBURG — It’s the Segway training video that keeps giving … and giving … and giving.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, stop what you’re doing and watch this video from the Rexburg Police Department.

The department shared the humorous clip with EastIdahoNews.com in June 2015. At the beginning of the video, Police Chief Shane Turman tries to control the two-wheeled motorized personal vehicle. After being jerked around, he slams into a chair and hops off.

RELATED: Rexburg police Segway training goes hilariously wrong

Capt. Randy Lewis then decides to give the Segway a try and quickly learns it isn’t as easy as it looks.

The video quickly went viral and has been featured on dozens of websites, television shows and other media outlets over the years. A week after the original story, Lewis told EastIdahoNews.com the response had been “huge.”

RELATED: RPD responds to viral Segway training video: ‘It’s been huge!’

So huge, in fact, that “The Simpsons” created their own version of the clip with other viral videos featuring police officers. The promo was first spotted by an alert EastIdahoNews.com viewer who says he saw the commercial Sunday night on FX.

Lewis, who has since retired from the department, declined to comment on the commercial, but we’ll admit it’s nice to have some local police officers who aren’t afraid to have a little fun.