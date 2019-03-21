WATCH: 45 live rattlesnakes removed from under Texas home

ALBANY, Texas — A homeowner in Texas had a slithering problem underneath his house: 45 live rattlesnakes.

The Big Country Snake Removal company, which shared the story on its Facebook page, said the animals were found in the crawl space under a house in Albany.

They were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up. He quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought was a few snakes.

The company’s owners documented the harrowing removal.

However, they say they’ve seen worse, including 88 snakes removed from underneath another house three years ago.

“People don’t think it can happen to them. … Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive — they care simply about survival,” the company said in its Facebook post.