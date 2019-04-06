35 year old Rexburg building to be torn down Monday

REXBURG — Out with the old, in with the new.

Bulldozers will roll in Monday to tear down the building at 310 N. 2nd East in Rexburg to make way for a new East Idaho Credit Union branch. The lava façade facility currently on the site has been home to numerous businesses since it was built in 1985.

The new credit union will be housed on a 1.2 acre parcel and replace the existing office on the south end of Rexburg.

“We continue to invest in new technology, but we also realize that meeting the financial needs of people face-to-face is an important part of what we do,” said Dan Thurman, president and CEO of East Idaho Credit Union, in a March news release. “This new location, just north of downtown, will provide convenient access for locals and students as Rexburg continues to grow.”

Demolition of the 2nd East building will begin at noon. A completion date for the new credit union has not been announced.