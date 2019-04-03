A good snowpack is leading to a good water year

IDAHO FALLS — It’s looking like a good water year for eastern Idaho, irrigators and sportsmen.

This past winter left east Idaho with record amounts of snowfall in many areas. Water District 1 Watermaster Lyle Swank said a good snowpack is one of the key indicators of what the water situation will be for the upcoming spring and summer. And this year’s snowpack was good.

“If the snowpack is a little above average that, for a lot of people, is the range of snowpack that you’d like to see,” Swank told EastIdahoNews.com. “You have an adequate supply where you’re not in a drought scenario, and also you’re not at as big of a risk for flooding.”

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, this year’s snowpack for the Upper Snake River Valley is 108 percent – meaning it’s just barely above average. Last year’s snowpack for the area was higher at 117 percent.

The Blackfoot River area is currently at 130 percent, whereas, last year it only made it to 92 percent.

“Overall, we’re in pretty good shape,” Swank said.

Swank said Idaho should be able to work on recharging aquifers and that the state has been able dedicate resources to recharging the aquifers over the last couple years due to good snowpack levels.

Some canals used for aquifer recharge have already been opened. However, it will still be a little while before the rest of Idaho’s irrigation canals open as snow continues to melt.

Swank said farmers shouldn’t need to start using irrigation canals immediately due to this year’s wet spring.

A good water situation isn’t just a boon for Idaho’s farmers and aquifer recharge efforts; it also means a good season for water sports.

“It just looks tremendous,” Barker River Expeditions owner Jon Barker said in a news release. “We’re really excited about this year.”

The Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association said in a news release that white water rafters, jet boaters and others looking for similar expeditions should start booking now.

“Because of the strong economy, many outfitters have booked most, if not all, of their trips this year, and they’re starting to book trips for the 2020 season,” Hughes Rivers Expedition owner Jerry Hughes said in the news release. “Looking at the snowpack right now, it looks like we might have an ideal water year — not too much water, and not too little.”