Acrobats of China bringing thrills to eastern Idaho

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Acrobats of China, featuring The New Shanghai Circus, will visit Idaho Falls on April 18 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Acrobats of China brings a fast-paced, exciting production featuring internationally award-winning acts. The New Shanghai Circus celebrates the exotic wonders of China while showcasing a dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and physical performance art. Featuring spectacular backdrops, beautiful costuming, and state-of-the-art lighting, this show is a thrill a minute!

The New Shanghai Circus presents a revolving line-up of favorite acts such as Diablo (Chinese Yo-Yo), Bicycle Tricks, Pole Climbing, Russian Bar, Aerial Fish Ballet, Adagio, Plates Spinning, Magic Clock, Roller Skating, Handstand Art, Human Top, Chair Stack and more. Each year, the troupe adds new performers who have won national and international competitions. The show combines extraordinary and inventive feats of strength and skill, control and balance.

Tickets start at $24 for adults and children ages 12 and younger are $12.50. Click here to purchase tickets.