Ammon restaurant suddenly closes

AMMON — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen suddenly closed its door this week and many fried chicken fans are wondering what happened.

The restaurant opened with great fanfare three years ago in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center. Customers waited in large lines for a taste of the southern cuisine.

Popeyes shut its doors without any formal announcement and brown paper is now covering the windows. A sign on the door reads, “SORRY WE ARE CLOSED.”

Messages to Popeyes corporate offices have not been returned.

The Ammon location was one of more than 2,000 Popeyes eateries in the United States and 25 foreign countries. It was one of the first restaurants to open at Sandcreek Commons.