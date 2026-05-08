Crews respond to evening house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at the corner of Homer Avenue and Stanger Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found the resident had safely evacuated the home, with visible fire venting from a rear bedroom window.

Firefighters deployed two hose lines and quickly brought the fire under control. A total of three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief, and two ambulances responded to the incident, with two engine crews engaged in fire suppression.

The resident was transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for evaluation and treatment of smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, and no firefighters were injured.

Estimated property damage is approximately $100,000.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and later interviewed the resident at the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department also requested assistance from chaplains. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities at the scene.